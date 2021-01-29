Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 28, including the following:
9:03 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 208 Breed Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:52 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 297 Windmill Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Winter St., fire alarm.
12:46 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, fire alarm.
1:08 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Atkinson St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:56 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 53 Butterworth Road, mutual aid call.