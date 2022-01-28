Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 27, including the following:

6:49 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 90 Main St., reported structure fire, smoke in building, no injuries or significant damage reported.

8:56 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 1052 Route 10, brush/smoke investigation.

9:34 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 440 Greenfield Road, fire alarm.

11:03 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 65 Oliver Hill Road, service call.

11:38 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 316 Hancock Road, gas investigation.

12:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Nashua Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 828 Court St., fire alarm.

5:20 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 49 Cavender Road, service call.

5:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

 

