Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 28, 2022

Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 27, including the following:

6:49 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 90 Main St., reported structure fire, smoke in building, no injuries or significant damage reported.

8:56 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 1052 Route 10, brush/smoke investigation.

9:34 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 440 Greenfield Road, fire alarm.

11:03 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 65 Oliver Hill Road, service call.

11:38 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 316 Hancock Road, gas investigation.

12:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Nashua Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 828 Court St., fire alarm.

5:20 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 49 Cavender Road, service call.

5:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.