Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 27, including the following:
5:44 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, reported vehicle fire, flames extinguished before arrival, no injuries or significant damage reported.
6:13 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 135 Clinton Road, reported structure fire, outdoor fire.
7:16 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:41 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, fire alarm.
12:58 p.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:16 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Main Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Center St., service call.
3:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 497 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
4:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.