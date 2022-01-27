Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 26, including the following:

7 a.m., Antrim to 24 Highland Ave., carbon monoxide alarm.

7:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Martin St., service call.

3:05 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 74 Old Westport Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

5:16 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Industrial Park Drive, vehicle crash. Two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.

5:45 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 735 Royalston Road, carbon monoxide alarm.

5:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

11:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., service call.

12:00 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 37 Reese Circle, chimney fire. No injuries reported.

