Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 26, including the following:7 a.m., Antrim to 24 Highland Ave., carbon monoxide alarm.7:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Martin St., service call. 3:05 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 74 Old Westport Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.5:16 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Industrial Park Drive, vehicle crash. Two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available. 5:45 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 735 Royalston Road, carbon monoxide alarm.5:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.11:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., service call.12:00 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 37 Reese Circle, chimney fire. No injuries reported. Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS