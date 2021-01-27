Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 26, including the following:
1:01 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 633 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
2:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 102 Appian Way, fire alarm.
5:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Main St., unfounded report of a structure fire.
1:57 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:36 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 60 Forestview Drive, odor investigation.
3:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Hastings Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
3:52 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 543 North Bennington Road, fire contained to a wood-burning stove, brought under control quickly.
4:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., fire alarm.
4:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
5:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 188 Concord St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:50 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, motor vehicle crash, no injuries.
5:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 50 Perry Road, shed fire that was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.