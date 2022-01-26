Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 25, including the following:

7:19 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 9 Balch Farm Extension, carbon monoxide call.

5:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash.

6:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Beaver St., fire alarm.

8:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with possible hip injury.