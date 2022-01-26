Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 25, including the following:7:19 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 9 Balch Farm Extension, carbon monoxide call.5:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash. 6:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Beaver St., fire alarm.8:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with possible hip injury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles32-year-old swiftly taken by COVID-19 is sorely missedClaremont woman killed, another seriously hurt in Charlestown crashNelson man dies after crash near Roxbury/Sullivan lineKeene Fire Department shuts down store briefly for code violationsIn apparent first, staffing issues cause brief partial closure of Hinsdale post officeKeene firefighters union raises red flag on backlog of code violationsWinchester sergeant protests police chief's call for his firingFrancestown rep. resigns from NH House over ‘mishandling’ of legislative sessionExcavator knocked from truck, temporarily closing Brattleboro's Canal St.Scott M. Paakki Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.