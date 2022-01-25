Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 24, including:

7:54 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 226 Poocham Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

8:17 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 317 River Road, carbon monoxide call.

10:01 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.

10:44 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1168 Concord St., reported chimney fire, unfounded.

12:26 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 13 Village Road, service call.

12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department 39 Madison St., fire alarm.

12:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 147 Island St., reported structure fire that turned out to be furnace blowback.

4:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 382 West St., fire alarm.

8:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

 