Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022

Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 24, including:

7:54 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 226 Poocham Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:17 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 317 River Road, carbon monoxide call. 
10:01 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
10:44 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1168 Concord St., reported chimney fire, unfounded. 
12:26 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 13 Village Road, service call.
12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department 39 Madison St., fire alarm.
12:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 147 Island St., reported structure fire that turned out to be furnace blowback.
4:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 382 West St., fire alarm.
8:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.