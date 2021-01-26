Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 25, including:
12:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
2:36 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.
12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Red Oak Drive, carbon monoxide.
1:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 202 Court St., fire alarm.
2:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, assist another agency.
5:43 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 10 Spring Hill Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Wilcox Terrace, fire alarm.
6:13 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 231 Troy Road, unfounded report of a structure fire.
7:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
11:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.