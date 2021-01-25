Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 22–24, including the following:
Friday
7:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 219 West St., fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.
1:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 West St., fire alarm.
2:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., service call.
3:04 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 165 Smith Road, fire alarm.
3:51 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 12 Warwick Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 737 Marlboro Road, service call.
9:18 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 551 Main St., vehicle crash, one medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries. No further information available.
9:54 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 575 Main St., vehicle crash, no transport.
Saturday
9:42 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 60 Contoocook Lane, fire alarm.
10:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 1 Peterborough St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Wilcox Terrace, fire alarm.
1:35 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1 Northfield Road, single-vehicle crash into tree, two medical transports to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.
2:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 350 River St., fire alarm.
3:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Swanzey Factory Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
5:03 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 205 Laurel St., oil burner malfunction.
6:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 165 Swanzey Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:57 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 20 Westminster St., fire alarm.
7:15 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 80 Cavender Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:27 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 200 Bogle Road, chimney fire contained to chimney, no further damage or injuries.
11:46 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Old Drewsville Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Sunday
12:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Wilcox Terrace, fire alarm.
5:18 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 81 Fitzgerald Drive, fire alarm.
6:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Wilder St., service call.
6:28 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 1 Forest Road, assist other agency.
8:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
8:37 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1011 Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
12:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
12:44 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 99 Cheney Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
12:45 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 124 Old Peterborough Road, outbuilding fire.
1:37 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 122 Poocham Road, service call.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Dartmouth St., fire alarm.
7:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Lynwood Ave., chimney fire contained to chimney, no further damage or injuries.