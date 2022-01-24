Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21-23, including the following:

Friday

7:20 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 110 North Main St., chimney fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.

8:16 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, fire alarm.

8:18 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 83 Peterborough Road, gas investigation.

9 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Street Road, report of chimney fire, unfounded.

11:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Madison Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1090 Route 119, fire alarm.

2:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 237 Gilsum St., fuel spill.

2:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., service call.

3:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 480 West St., fire alarm.

3:15 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 19 Main St., service call.

4:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 608 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.

4:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 4 Duval Coop Mobile Home Park, service call.

4:56 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., mutual aid call.

5:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

6:49 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 913 Gulf Road, fire alarm.

8:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1114 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

9:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

Saturday

1:09 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Gilmore Pond Road, odor investigation.

4:26 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Welcome Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

6:56 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 743 Granite Lake Road, fire alarm.

7:37 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Lower Cemetery Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:58 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 16 High St., fire alarm.

12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Ashuelot St., service call.

1:30 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 20 Durkee St., fire alarm.

3:25 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 8 Flagg Road, chimney fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.

4:18 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to March Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

5:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1114 Roxbury Road, service call.

9:18 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 105 Wellington Road, appliance call.

Sunday

12:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.

12:20 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 19 School St., fire alarm.

1:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., service call.

2:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.

3:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Hurricane Road, fire alarm.

5:51 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 77 Roland Road, mutual aid.

11:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, fluid leak from vehicle.

 

