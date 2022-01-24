Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21-23, including the following:
Friday
7:20 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 110 North Main St., chimney fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.
8:16 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, fire alarm.
8:18 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 83 Peterborough Road, gas investigation.
9 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Street Road, report of chimney fire, unfounded.
11:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Madison Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1090 Route 119, fire alarm.
2:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 237 Gilsum St., fuel spill.
2:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., service call.
3:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 480 West St., fire alarm.
3:15 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 19 Main St., service call.
4:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 608 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
4:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 4 Duval Coop Mobile Home Park, service call.
4:56 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., mutual aid call.
5:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
6:49 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 913 Gulf Road, fire alarm.
8:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1114 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
9:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
1:09 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Gilmore Pond Road, odor investigation.
4:26 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Welcome Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:56 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 743 Granite Lake Road, fire alarm.
7:37 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Lower Cemetery Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:58 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 16 High St., fire alarm.
12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Ashuelot St., service call.
1:30 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 20 Durkee St., fire alarm.
3:25 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 8 Flagg Road, chimney fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.
4:18 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to March Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1114 Roxbury Road, service call.
9:18 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 105 Wellington Road, appliance call.
Sunday
12:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.
12:20 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 19 School St., fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., service call.
2:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.
3:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Hurricane Road, fire alarm.
5:51 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 77 Roland Road, mutual aid.
11:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, fluid leak from vehicle.