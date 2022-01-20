Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 19, including the following:

3:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 399 Elm St., service call.

7:30 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 183 Tower Hill Road, fire alarm.

8:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 364 Hancock Road, vehicle crash. One person transported to Concord Hospital.

11:56 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 188 Pinnacle Springs Road, service call.

12:04 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 17 Nancy’s Way, fire alarm.

3:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Summer St., tree/wires/transformer call.

5:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Billings Ave., tree/wire/transformer call.

10:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 51 Peterborough St., fire alarm.

10:55 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.

