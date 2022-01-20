Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 19, including the following:3:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 399 Elm St., service call.7:30 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 183 Tower Hill Road, fire alarm. 8:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 364 Hancock Road, vehicle crash. One person transported to Concord Hospital.11:56 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 188 Pinnacle Springs Road, service call. 12:04 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 17 Nancy’s Way, fire alarm.3:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Summer St., tree/wires/transformer call.5:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Billings Ave., tree/wire/transformer call.10:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 51 Peterborough St., fire alarm.10:55 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm. Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 7040, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Transformer Social Services Keene Fire Department Peterborough Fire Department Fire Alarm Tree Wire Jaffrey Fire Department No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUChakalos estate in Chesterfield, known for holiday lights display, soldAlstead home destroyed in fire Saturday morningRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionBrattleboro ski jump celebrates 100th anniversary with special eventsEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicateCity engineer: Extensive repairs needed at downtown Keene parking garageJeremy R. BlouinShawn H. McCormickCheshire Medical's COVID test positivity rate hits new high of 28 percent Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.