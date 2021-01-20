Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 19, including the following:
1:19 a.m. Richmond Fire Department to 662 Old Homestead Highway, minor fire contained to a chimney.
8:02 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 490 N.H. Route 63, motor vehicle crash, no injuries.
9:23 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 32 Nelson Road, assist another agency.
9:36 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 444 N.H. Route 12A, fire alarm.
9:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Old Summit Road, fire contained to a roll-off dumpster on a trash truck, no damage to the vehicle.
2:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Ellis Court, odor investigation.
4:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 253 Monument Road, fire alarm.
7:07 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 39 Hinsdale Heights, reported structure fire that turned out to be smoke caused by an electrical issue.
10:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 451 Holbrook Ave., fire contained to a dumpster.