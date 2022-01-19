Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 18, including:

3:15 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 16 Church St., structure fire, minor fire in a wall. No injuries.

6:58 a.m., Westminster Fire Department to 54 Buck Drive, fire alarm.

7:46 a.m., Westminster Fire Department to 54 Buck Drive, fire alarm.

9:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Madison St., fire alarm.

11:37 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.

11:42 Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Summer St., service call.

12:57 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. Two people taken to Cheshire Medical Center.

1:12 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

3:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 18 Longview Road, service call.

4:32 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Dunning Lane, brush/smoke investigation.

5:48 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 6 Porter Lane, service call.

8:45 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., problem with a woodstove. No injuries.

9:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.