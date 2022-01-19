Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 18, including:3:15 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 16 Church St., structure fire, minor fire in a wall. No injuries.6:58 a.m., Westminster Fire Department to 54 Buck Drive, fire alarm. 7:46 a.m., Westminster Fire Department to 54 Buck Drive, fire alarm.9:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Madison St., fire alarm.11:37 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.11:42 Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Summer St., service call. 12:57 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. Two people taken to Cheshire Medical Center.1:12 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash. No medical transports.3:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 18 Longview Road, service call.4:32 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Dunning Lane, brush/smoke investigation.5:48 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 6 Porter Lane, service call.8:45 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., problem with a woodstove. No injuries.9:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUChakalos estate in Chesterfield, known for holiday lights display, soldAlstead home destroyed in fire Saturday morningTenants displaced by Cobblestone fire face uncertain road aheadRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionKayla Michelle Ramsey-MarshEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicateBrattleboro ski jump celebrates 100th anniversary with special eventsCity engineer: Extensive repairs needed at downtown Keene parking garageKeene proposes using NH toll credit to help fund Winchester St. renovations Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.