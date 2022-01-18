In addition to numerous calls for downed trees and wires due to the wind and heavy snow Monday morning, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 17, including the following:
2:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 601 Main St., fire alarm.
3:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Trowbridge Road, carbon monoxide call.
4:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Hanover St., problem with gas fireplace.
5:32 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to River Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:23 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 2 Spaulding Hill Road, fire alarm.
8:49 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 35 Bullock Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 508 Washington St., service call.
10:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 312 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
10:26 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:55 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 91 Burke Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., fire alarm.
11:06 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 112 Homestead Road, chimney fire.
11:14 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., fire alarm.
11:23 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Main St., fire alarm.
11:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Marlboro St., carbon monoxide call.
11:33 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Templeton Turnpike, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 310 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
12:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 92 Wilson St., fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
1:53 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 220 Route 12A, service call.
2:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Hastings Ave., fire alarm.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 207 Concord Road, odor investigation.
5:52 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Halls Crossing Road, snowmobile crash, no medical transports.
8:40 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 67 Main St., fire alarm.
9:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:55 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.