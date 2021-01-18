Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 15-17, including the following:
Friday
10:49 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Canal St., structure fire, minor partition fire, no injuries.
12:36 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:55 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 19 Main St., fire alarm.
4:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 E. Diane Drive, permitted burn.
5:44 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 72 Stratton Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney.
7:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 167 Maple Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
8:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., vehicle/pedestrian collision, no medical transport.
Saturday
8:51 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 525 Pond Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:57 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 104 Twin Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1123 River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:46 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:51 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 362 Gilsum Mine Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Prospect Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:12 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Ball Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:25 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:33 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 32 Sargent Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:02 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Jaquith Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Starlight Drive, carbon monoxide call.
12:17 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Slab Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:08 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:23 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 24 Hayward Drive, structure fire, smoke spotted coming from home, no fire found.
2:48 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 419 North Road, fire alarm.
4:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 749 Forest Road, carbon monoxide call.
4:29 p.m., Richmond Fire Department, mutual aid call.
Sunday
1:51 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 13 Central St., mutual aid call.
5:54 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 488 Gilsum Mine Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 73 Court St., fire alarm.
3:18 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1763 Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
5:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 183 Old Dublin Road, fire alarm.
8:58 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Charlestown Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.