Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 14-16, including the following:
Friday
8:58 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:14 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 122 Route 12A, carbon monoxide call.
12:33 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 50 Canal St., assist other agency.
8:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 305 Main St., odor investigation.
Saturday
1:35 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Forristall Road, vehicle crash into utility pole, two people transported to hospital. No further information available.
9:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Dunbar St., heating problem.
10:42 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 82 Nutting Road, service call.
11:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 114 Arch St., fire alarm.
12:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 94 Fletcher Farm Road, chimney fire, no further damage.
2:05 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 29 Oak Hill Road, service call.
2:49 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 67 Kapper Drive, service call.
3:09 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to East Monomonac Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 348 Winchester St., service call.
4:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Dunbar St., fire alarm.
6:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., fire alarm.
7:04 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:30 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 163 South View Road, fire alarm.
9:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Armory St., report of smoke found to be burnt food.
10:08 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 14 Mill St., service call.
10:16 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, fire alarm.
10:21 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 2 Gove St., fire alarm.
10:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., fire alarm.
11:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 143 Eastern Ave., odor investigation.
Sunday
3:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 167 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
3:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 433 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
5:53 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:03 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 9 Forest St., odor investigation.
7:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Starling St., fire alarm.
8:11 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 181 Onset Road, chimney fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.
10:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 Marlboro Road, fire alarm.
10:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 312 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
10:59 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 368 Ramsay Hill Road, fire alarm.
1:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
1:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Liberty Lane, gas investigation.
2:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Ashuelot St., fire alarm.
3:35 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 9 South Bennington Road, fuel spill, about 50 gallons of oil spilled in basement from oil tank.
4:21 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, gas investigation.
5:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 40 Concord St., appliance call.
7:22 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 186 Fitzwilliam Road, reported structure fire, problem with the furnace, no injuries reported.
11:39 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.