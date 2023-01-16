Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13-15, including:
Friday
2:51 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to South Parrish Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:34 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Mill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:42 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, fire alarm.
6:09 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:14 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Old Carr Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
8:09 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Old Concord Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:03 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
12:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Rand Road, vehicle fire. One ton dump truck on fire. No injuries.
12:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 116 Hastings Ave., structure fire. Turned out to be a chimney fire; no injuries.
1:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:26 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
2:50 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, service call.
4:25 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Pine St., carbon monoxide. They had CO readings. no medical transport called.
5:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:44 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 99 Main Street, odor investigation.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No transport.
6:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Court St., service call.
9:56 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 204 Surry Road, minor chimney fire.
Saturday
12:34 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Mountain Turnpike Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:17 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash. No transport.
11:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:16 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 742 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
10:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
11:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. Two medical transports to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
Sunday
7:28 a.m. Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
3:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash. Two vehicles, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center.
3:35 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 27 Cass Hill Road, structure fire. Fully involved structure, heavy smoke on arrival and was a three alarm. Under control at 4:40 p.m.
4:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
5:06 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Oxbow Road, vehicle crash. No injury.
5:22 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 288 Streeter Hill Road, trees/wires/transformer.
10:31 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 NH Route 12 North, fire alarm.
