Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 12 and 13, including the following:
Tuesday
1:22 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 375 Union St., fire alarm.
7:49 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 80 Atkinson St., furnace problem.
7:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
8:58 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 3385 Route 123 North, carbon monoxide call.
10:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to intersection of Route 9 and Washington St., two-car collision, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor cuts on her face. No further information available.
11:01 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 174 Concord St., brush/smoke investigation.
11:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Wright St., LP gas call.
6:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
6:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 105 Old Walpole Road, service call.
8:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 123 Pearl St., oven fire, no further damage or injuries.
Wednesday
8:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Court St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 91 Monadnock Lane, fire alarm.
3:26 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1 Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:11 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 259 Spofford Road, vehicle fire, under control in approximately 30 minutes.
4:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Route 101, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Grove St., fireplace in use caused neighbor to mistakenly report a chimney fire.
8:55 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 17 Tamarack Circle, problem with ceiling fan.
11:42 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 1 N.H. Route 123, vehicle crashed into a utility pole, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries. No further information available.