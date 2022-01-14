Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 13, 2022 Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 13, including the following:5:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.7:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Maple Ave., fire alarm. 7:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., fire alarm.7:34 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.8:41 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 103 South Road, odor investigation.9:34 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 148 U.S. Route 202, odor investigation.10:24 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 16 Central Square, fire alarm. 11:05 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 537 East Mountain Road, fire alarm.12:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., tree/wires/transformer call.2:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, service call.3:32 p.m. Troy Fire Department to 13 Water St., odor investigation.3:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Grove St., fire alarm.5:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., fire alarm.6:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 188 River St., fire alarm.10:30 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 40 Cream Pot Hill Road, fire contained to a chimney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Alarm Keene Fire Department Investigation Social Services Odor Peterborough Fire Department Transformer Troy Fire Department No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials estimate over $1M in damage from Keene fire; building a total lossAt least three injured in late-night blaze in downtown KeenePho Keene Great changes name following legal battleTenants displaced by Cobblestone fire face uncertain road aheadLaurie List release sheds dim light on officers' inclusionPolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, AlsteadPolice: Stoddard man dead from injuries suffered in recent crashMascoma Bank reports attempted theft of ATM in WalpoleDavid A. QuimbyMatthew James Hart Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.