Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 13, including the following:

5:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.

7:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Maple Ave., fire alarm.

7:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., fire alarm.

7:34 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.

8:41 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 103 South Road, odor investigation.

9:34 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 148 U.S. Route 202, odor investigation.

10:24 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 16 Central Square, fire alarm.

11:05 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 537 East Mountain Road, fire alarm.

12:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., tree/wires/transformer call.

2:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, service call.

3:32 p.m. Troy Fire Department to 13 Water St., odor investigation.

3:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Grove St., fire alarm.

5:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., fire alarm.

6:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 188 River St., fire alarm.

10:30 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 40 Cream Pot Hill Road, fire contained to a chimney.

 

