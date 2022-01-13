Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 12, including the following:12:10 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 388 Holbrook Ave., fire alarm.12:29 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 307 Squantum Road, odor investigation. 12:35 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, service call.12:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Dunbar St., fire alarm.2:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, assist other agency.5:54 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Warwick Road, fuel spill. Vehicle leaking oil or transmission fluid while traveling north on Route 10.7:08 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 9 Julia Court, chimney fire, contained to chimney. No injuries reported.8:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Washington St., fire alarm.8:24 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 8 NH Route 12 North, service call.9:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 540 Main St., odor investigation.9:17 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 539 Main St., electrical hazard. 9:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 678 State Route 101, fuel spill. Minor spill at gas pump.1:15 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 122 Route 12A, carbon monoxide alarm. No one reported ill.1:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Dunbar St., fire alarm.2:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Pine St., fire alarm.3:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.3:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 4 Hunt Road, service call.3:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 92 Maple St., mutual aid.6:33 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.6:43 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.6:54 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 821 Route 9, chimney, contained to chimney. No injuries reported.9:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, services call. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Alarm Keene Fire Department Social Services Winchester Fire Department Spill Injury Peterborough Fire Department Chesterfield Fire Department No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials estimate over $1M in damage from Keene fire; building a total lossAt least three injured in late-night blaze in downtown KeenePolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, AlsteadPho Keene Great changes name following legal battle2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightLaurie List release sheds dim light on officers' inclusionVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros.Tenants displaced by Cobblestone fire face uncertain road aheadMascoma Bank reports attempted theft of ATM in WalpolePolice: Stoddard man dead from injuries suffered in recent crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.