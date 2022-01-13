Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 12, including the following:

12:10 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 388 Holbrook Ave., fire alarm.

12:29 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 307 Squantum Road, odor investigation.

12:35 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, service call.

12:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Dunbar St., fire alarm.

2:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, assist other agency.

5:54 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Warwick Road, fuel spill. Vehicle leaking oil or transmission fluid while traveling north on Route 10.

7:08 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 9 Julia Court, chimney fire, contained to chimney. No injuries reported.

8:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Washington St., fire alarm.

8:24 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 8 NH Route 12 North, service call.

9:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 540 Main St., odor investigation.

9:17 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 539 Main St., electrical hazard.

9:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 678 State Route 101, fuel spill. Minor spill at gas pump.

1:15 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 122 Route 12A, carbon monoxide alarm. No one reported ill.

1:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Dunbar St., fire alarm.

2:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Pine St., fire alarm.

3:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.

3:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 4 Hunt Road, service call.

3:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 92 Maple St., mutual aid.

6:33 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.

6:43 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

6:54 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 821 Route 9, chimney, contained to chimney. No injuries reported.

9:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, services call.

