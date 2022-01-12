Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 11, including the following:

12:15 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Gateway Drive, gas investigation.

7:37 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:25 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 158 West Route 119, chimney fire, no injuries or significant damage reported.

12:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

2:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Main St., fire alarm.

6:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.

11:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.

 