Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022

Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 11, including the following:

12:15 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Gateway Drive, gas investigation.

7:37 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:25 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 158 West Route 119, chimney fire, no injuries or significant damage reported.

12:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

2:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Main St., fire alarm.

6:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.

11:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.