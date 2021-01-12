Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 11, including the following:
7:58 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 113 Grove St., fire alarm.
8:48 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Chesterfield Road, odor investigation.
9:46 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Sand Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Sonja Drive, fire alarm.
6:11 and 6:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Water St., fire alarm.
8:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
8:39 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 428 Old Bennington Road, odor investigation.