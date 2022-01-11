Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 10, including the following:

12:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

11:40 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.

12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, service call.

1:31 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Glebe Road, fire alarm.

1:45 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

2:21 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, one medical transport. No further information available.

5:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Tico Road, fire alarm.

6:46 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

