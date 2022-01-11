Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 10, including the following:12:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transports.11:40 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm. 12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, service call.1:31 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Glebe Road, fire alarm. 1:45 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.2:21 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, one medical transport. No further information available.5:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Tico Road, fire alarm.6:46 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transports. Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1403, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencer096 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials estimate over $1M in damage from Keene fire; building a total lossAt least three injured in late-night blaze in downtown KeenePolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, AlsteadPho Keene Great changes name following legal battle2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros.Former Keene resident pleads guilty to CARES Act fraudLaurie List release sheds dim light on officers' inclusionMascoma Bank reports attempted theft of ATM in WalpolePolice: Stoddard man dead from injuries suffered in recent crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.