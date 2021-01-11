Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 7-10, including the following:

Thursday

6:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Dover St., furnace issue.

9:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., odor investigation.

10:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.

11:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Victoria St., fire alarm.

7:35 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 63 Loveren Mill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

Friday

6:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., fire alarm.

1:33 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Chesterfield Road, report of a tank that ran out of propane.

2:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.

3:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

4:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 450 Cobble Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.

Saturday

12:08 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Orange Road in Warwick, Mass., mutual aid.

10:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Meetinghouse Road, odor investigation.

11:46 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Fiske Road, fire alarm.

12:35 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Shedd Hill Road, minor fuel spill.

4:30 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 628 Fullam Hill Road, service call.

7:17 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 135 Woodland Hill Road, fire contained to a chimney.

11:49 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

Sunday

8:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Eastern Ave., minor fire contained to a chimney.

1:15 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, reported vehicle fire that turned out to be overheated wheel bearings, no injuries.

1:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 389 Chapman Road, brush/smoke investigation.

4:04 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 725 Manning Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.

4:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Avenue, odor investigation.

6:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital, no further information available.

7:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 67 Paradise Island Road, fire alarm.

 