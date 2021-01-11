Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 7-10, including the following:
Thursday
6:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Dover St., furnace issue.
9:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., odor investigation.
10:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
11:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Victoria St., fire alarm.
7:35 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 63 Loveren Mill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Friday
6:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., fire alarm.
1:33 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Chesterfield Road, report of a tank that ran out of propane.
2:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.
3:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
4:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 450 Cobble Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.
Saturday
12:08 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Orange Road in Warwick, Mass., mutual aid.
10:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Meetinghouse Road, odor investigation.
11:46 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Fiske Road, fire alarm.
12:35 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Shedd Hill Road, minor fuel spill.
4:30 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 628 Fullam Hill Road, service call.
7:17 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 135 Woodland Hill Road, fire contained to a chimney.
11:49 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Sunday
8:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Eastern Ave., minor fire contained to a chimney.
1:15 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, reported vehicle fire that turned out to be overheated wheel bearings, no injuries.
1:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 389 Chapman Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:04 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 725 Manning Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
4:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Avenue, odor investigation.
6:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital, no further information available.
7:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 67 Paradise Island Road, fire alarm.