Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 7-9, including the following:
Friday
3:50 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Westminster St., service call.
4:22 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 27 Blakeville Road, chimney fire contained to chimney.
7:06 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sawyers Crossing Road, odor investigation.
7:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to N.H. Route 123 in Sharon, vehicle crash. One person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries.
9:03 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Harkness Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:54 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to Antrim Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:13 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.
2:13 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 130 Birge St., mutual aid call.
4:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 185 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
5:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Old Cheshire Turnpike, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
Saturday
8:32 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 536 Valley Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney.
10:08 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 2456 Bellows Falls Road, fire alarm.
5:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 340 Carley Road, fire alarm.
8:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, permitted burn.
Sunday
1:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Elm St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:32 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 101 Old Cathedral Road, basement fire, no further damage or injuries reported.
9:02 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 247 North Main St., dumpster fire, no injuries reported.
10:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.
11:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:07 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 1 Stoddard Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:17 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1 Twin Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Gemini Drive, fire alarm.
6:32 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 7 Crescent Drive, mutual aid call.
6:34 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Rosemont Drive, odor investigation.
6:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.