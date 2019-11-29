Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Thursday, Nov. 28, including:
Wednesday
12:06 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Concord St., permitted burn.
8:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Balsam St., fire alarm.
12:59 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 706 Route 63, service call.
1:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 S. Winchester St., fire alarm.
1:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 S. Winchester St., fire alarm.
3:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
5:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
6:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Eagle Court, motor vehicle crash with medical transport, no further information immediately available.
6:50 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Forest Lake Road, permitted burn.
7:49 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 611 County Road, fire alarm.
8:42 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 25 Acre St., appliance issue.
8:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 147 Main St., fire alarm.
9:29 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., fire alarm.
10:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash with medical transport, no further information immediately available.
Thursday
7:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Mayflower Drive, fire alarm.
8:05 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
9:16 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 154 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:36 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 132 Regina Vista, fire alarm.
12:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Church St., fire alarm.
1:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
1:29 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 99 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
1:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 34 Ashuelot St., tree/wires/transformer call.
7:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 244 McCoy Road, fire alarm.
11:35 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 292 Morgan Road, chimney fire.