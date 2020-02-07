Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Feb. 6, including:
1:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
5:59 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:41 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
7:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, fuel leaking from truck.
7:58 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 68 Wellington Road, chimney fire.
10:18 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Lake Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Court, fire alarm.
10:49 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash with one medical transport for minor injuries.
11:38 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Breed Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
11:47 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Clinton Road, vehicle crash with one person taken to Monadnock Community Hospital as a precaution.
1:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
2:41 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 167 Sunset Hill Road, fire alarm.
2:46 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Old Homestead Highway, service call.
3:47 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 487 Spofford Road, horse rescue.
4:46 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 36 Williams St., odor investigation.
5:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
6:33 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
11:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Elm St., Christmas tree on fire on a porch.