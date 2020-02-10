Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Feb. 7, Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9, including:
Friday
5:59 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:33 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 Route 202, fire alarm.
7:51 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 1 Mason Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:54 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Emery Road, carbon monoxide call.
10:05 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
11:38 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, service call.
1:01 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
1:17 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 849 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
2:07 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle crash, no further information available.
2:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., fire alarm.
3:03 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 404 Union St., carbon monoxide call.
3:18 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
3:26 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
3:33 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
4:43 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, service call.
5:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 32 Trout Lane, service call.
5:36 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Main St., fire alarm.
8:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
8:36 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 26 Old Settlers Road, fire alarm.
Crews across the region also responded to 28 calls for trees and power lines brought down by Friday’s winter storm.
Saturday
4:34 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 463 Thorndike Pond Road, fire alarm.
6:24 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 4 Athol Road, mutual aid.
6:29 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to Apple Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
8:40 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Pine St., vehicle fire.
11:41 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
12:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Sears Drive, service call.
12:40 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 28 Reese Circle, appliance problem.
2:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, fire alarm.
3:36 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, service call.
4:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 13 Butternut Lane, two-alarm house fire with no injuries, no further information available.
7:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 University Drive, fire alarm.
7:43 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 21 Old Trestle Road, fire alarm.
7:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Franklin St., appliance problem.
11:28 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
Sunday
4:40 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 3 Sunrise Village Road, fire alarm.
6:05 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 34 Glenbrook Road, reported electrical hazard, nothing found.
9:47 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 10 Underhill Ave., appliance issue.
4 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 102 Appian Way, service call.
6:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 220 Northfield Road, assist other agency.
6:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.