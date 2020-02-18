Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Feb. 17:

7:57 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 14 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.

9:20 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 4 Athol Road, mutual aid call.

10:54 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 38 Elmi Drive, chimney fire.

12:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., odor investigation.

2:38 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Nelson Road, vehicle crash, no transport.

5:30 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 11 Nancys Way, fire alarm.

5:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 200 Roxbury St., electrical hazard.

6:47 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 112 Willard Hill Road, fire alarm.

9:28 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 21 Blossom St., mutual aid call.

 