Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Feb. 18:
1:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
4:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Washington St., fire alarm.
11:39 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Concord St., service call.
12:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Birch St., propane gas call.
2:23 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 204 Old Hinsdale Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney.
4:28 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, odor investigation.
5:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, odor investigation.
5:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Darling Road, carbon monoxide.
6:32 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 123 Old Troy Road, fire alarm.
7:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 361 Court St., fire alarm.
10 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 66 North Main St., fire alarm.