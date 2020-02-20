Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Feb. 19:
11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, vehicle crash with no medical transport.
12:33 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
1:59 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information immediately available.
2:12 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 24 Baldwin Court, assist other agency.
2:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 35 Causeway Road, service call.
3:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 581 Route 119, fire alarm.
5:37 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 105 Depot Road, damaged chimney pipe caused smoke.
7:06 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 373 Clinton Road, odor investigation.
7:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 580 Mountain Road, fire alarm.