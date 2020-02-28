Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Feb. 27:
5:32 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 290 Thorndike Pond Road, fire alarm.
7:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:30 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Old Town Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:49 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 38 Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:02 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Rhododendron Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:42 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:20 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
4:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 Scott St., tree/wires/transformer call.
9:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
9:25 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to 56 Settlement Hill Road, odor investigation.