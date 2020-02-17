Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Feb. 14, Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16:
Friday
12:02 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 21 Butler Ave., service call.
8:06 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
10:35 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 5 Route 9, vehicle fire, fully involved, with no medical transports.
2:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Railroad St., service call.
2:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.
5:36 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 6 Well Hill Way, odor investigation.
7:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Benton Road, service call.
10:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to School Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
Saturday
1:43 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol-Richmond Road, mutual aid.
1:49 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Tamarack Circle, service call.
4:02 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 15 Fitch Road, fire alarm.
5:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, tree/wires/transformer.
6:19 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
6:34 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Greenfield Road, fire alarm.
8:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Fairbanks St., service call.
11:19 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 968 West Swanzey Road, vehicle fire.
12:33 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 22 Lockwood St., carbon monoxide.
12:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., dryer malfunction.
3:04 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 44 Bennington Road, dumpster fire.
7:31 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 Main St., fuel spill.
9:09 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 19 Scotland Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
8:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 601 Main St., service call.
2:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 146 Tower Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 185 Monadnock Highway, assist other agency.
8:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Burke Road, fire alarm.
8:32 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.