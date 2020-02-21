Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Feb. 20:
7:48 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 5 Elm St., chimney fire.
8:06 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 670 Brattleboro Road, liquid propane gas.
10:14 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 247 Granite Lake road, vehicle fire under investigation, no further details available Friday morning.
12:38 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to East Lake Road, oil truck rolled over on its side, no injuries or leak of heating oil.
12:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 381 West St., fire alarm.
2:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord Street, head-on collision between two vehicles, two medical transports to Monadnock Community Hospital for minor injuries.
3:12 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 151 Dort St., fire alarm.
4:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1090 Route 119, fire alarm.
6:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 184 Turnpike Road, odor investigation.