Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Feb. 24:
12:25 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 305 Old Homestead Highway, carbon monoxide.
8:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Ralston St., odor investigation.
10:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., service call.
2:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, fire alarm.
4:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Nashua Road in Sharon, vehicle crash, two people transported to hospital.
7:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Carpenter Drive, assist other agency.
8:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle fire.
9:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Madison St., fire alarm.