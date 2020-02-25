Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Feb. 24:

12:25 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 305 Old Homestead Highway, carbon monoxide.

8:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Ralston St., odor investigation.

10:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., service call.

2:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, fire alarm.

4:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Nashua Road in Sharon, vehicle crash, two people transported to hospital.

7:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Carpenter Drive, assist other agency.

8:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle fire.

9:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Madison St., fire alarm.