Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11 including:
Monday
1:58 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, tractor-trailer leaking fluids.
2:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 305 Main St., vehicle leaking fluids.
7 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 379 Sawyers Crossing Road, chimney fire,
7:44 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 439 West Swanzey Road, odor investigation.
8:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
9:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 89 Middle Winchendon Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
9:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Madison St., service call.
9:43 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 89 Bowkerville Road, fire alarm.
10:02 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
11:31 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 103 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:04 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 53 Skatutakee Road, tree/wires/transformer.
12:17 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 726 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
12:45 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 37 Emerson Drive, chimney fire.
2:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
3:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 54 Thorndike Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Blake St., fire alarm.
7:38 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 74 Old Westport Road, carbon monoxide.
9:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
Tuesday
6:31 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 33 Main St., fire alarm.
6:47 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Lower Troy Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:35 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
11:02 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
2:31 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 91 Rumrill Hill, odor investigation.
2:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
8:04 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 7 Woods Road, mutual aid call.
8:21 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 131 Swanzey Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.