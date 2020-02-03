Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Jan. 31, Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2, including:
Friday
2:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Ralston St., service call.
2:30 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 7 Wilson Road, report of structure fire, was a faulty smoke detector.
4:17 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 32 West St., fire alarm.
7 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Brown Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:02 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 122 Old New Ipswich Road, odor investigation.
9:24 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., service call.
1:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Willow Court, service call.
1:24 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 40 Woodbury Road, report of fire, nothing found.
3:01 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
5:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
5:43 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 247 Richmond Road, fire alarm.
6:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 96 Sparrow St., report of fire, nothing found.
7:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Key Road, odor investigation.
9:58 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
1:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lachance Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
4:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Cattail Circle, odor investigation.
11:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 2 Wilcox Terrace, fire alarm.
Sunday
9:43 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 West Shore Road, service call.
10:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 298 Main St., fire alarm.
5:24 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, tractor-trailer caught fire, no medical transport.
7:54 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fire alarm.
10:14 and 11:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm and service call.