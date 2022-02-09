Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Tuesday, Feb. 8, including the following:2:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Wilder St., fire alarm.3:46 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Forristall Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports. 4:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Robbins Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.6:23 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 342 Manning Hill Road, fire alarm.7:10 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 784 Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.7:34 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, vehicle crash, at least one person transported for medical attention. No further information available.7:38 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1 Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.7:53 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Stoddard Road, single-vehicle crash, one person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital as a precaution.8 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transports. 8:04 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 133 Poocham Road, downed telephone wire had ignited. No reported injuries.8:31 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1 Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.12:24 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 42 Route 12A, fire alarm.1:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 94 Woodland Ave., service call.3:24 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1 Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.6:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.6:30 p.m., Francestown Fire Department to Bennington Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.6:48 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 300 Squantum Road, carbon monoxide call.10:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene extends mask mandate, to hold off on enforcementNH Supreme Court says Keene School District violated agreement with teachers unionHundred Nights acquires new shelter site on Water Street in KeeneSusan A. O'MalleyOwner asks for OK to tear down Keene building after fireKeene canine shows off chops as competitor in this year's Puppy BowlKeene school voters approve warrant, discuss teacher pay at deliberative sessionLocal program, NHDOE partner to help teachers reduce stress in the classroomBrian A. MattsonKathleen Ruth Blaudschun Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.