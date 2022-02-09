Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Tuesday, Feb. 8, including the following:

2:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Wilder St., fire alarm.

3:46 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Forristall Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

4:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Robbins Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

6:23 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 342 Manning Hill Road, fire alarm.

7:10 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 784 Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.

7:34 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, vehicle crash, at least one person transported for medical attention. No further information available.

7:38 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1 Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.

7:53 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Stoddard Road, single-vehicle crash, one person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital as a precaution.

8 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

8:04 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 133 Poocham Road, downed telephone wire had ignited. No reported injuries.

8:31 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1 Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.

12:24 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 42 Route 12A, fire alarm.

1:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 94 Woodland Ave., service call.

3:24 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1 Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.

6:30 p.m., Francestown Fire Department to Bennington Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

6:48 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 300 Squantum Road, carbon monoxide call.

10:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.