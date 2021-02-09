Winter road conditions caused some motor vehicle mishaps in the morning, according to dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene, which handled these, along with other requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 8:
4:36 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:47 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Libby Court, vehicle crash, call canceled, no injuries.
8:15 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:39 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Poocham Road, vehicle crash, call cancelled, no injuries.
12:51 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Sprague Road, service call.
12:58 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 243 Monument Road, fire alarm.
1:48 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 243 Monument Road, fire alarm.
4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Madison St., fire alarm.
4:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:33 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 5 Elm St., service call.
5:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Madison St., fire alarm.