Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Monday, Feb. 7, including the following:12:12 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 129 Sandy Hollow Road, chimney fire, no injuries or significant damage reported.9:33 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 43 Butler Avenue, assist other agency.11:19 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport. 9:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.10:56 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to South Village Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.11:05 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Plantation Drive, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.