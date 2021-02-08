Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 5-7, including the following:
Friday
8:03 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
9:08 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.
10:54 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
12:04 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 43 Squantum Road, reported chimney fire that turned out to be an issue with a furnace.
12:26 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 39 Russell Road, fire alarm.
1:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 6 Church Place, service call.
3:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, carbon monoxide call.
3:53 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
4:33 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 45 Middle Road, reported chimney fire, nothing found.
6:41 p.m. and 11:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 361 Court St., fire alarm.
7:39 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 18 Link Road, carbon monoxide call.
8:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
4:55 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 21 Westminster Terrace, cardboard on top of a stove caught fire, no injuries.
11:04 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 601 Francestown Road, service call.
12:11 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1143 Main St., service call.
1:46 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 79 Katie Lane, fire alarm.
1:49 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Mulhall Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 162 Main St., fire alarm.
9:13 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 18 Link Road, carbon monoxide call.
Sunday
9:59 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 38 Holbrook Ave., unknown fire, no additional information available.
12:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:20 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Cedar St., fire alarm.
12:37 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:47 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 4 Route 12A, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 22 Altemont St., service call.
7:43 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 38 Union St., carbon monoxide call.
8:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 5 Dubriske Court, odor investigation.
10:51 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 7 Sunrise Village Road, fire alarm.