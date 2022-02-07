In addition to several calls for trees or wires down due to Friday’s winter storm, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 4-6, including the following:
Friday
6:36 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Partridge Brook Road, vehicle crash, wires fell on car, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
7:27 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 650 Park Ave., odor investigation.
7:44 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 529 North Shore Road, gas investigation.
8:18 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 2114 Route 9, assist other agency.
9:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 83 Grove St., service call.
10:46 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 35 Main St., service call.
1:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Valley St., service call.
7:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
8:29 and 9:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Gilsum St., fire alarm.
9:21 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Warwick Road, service call.
2:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
11:41 p.m., Chesterfield and Spofford fire departments to 28 Salt Shed Road, odor investigation.
Sunday
12:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Moore Farm Road, odor investigation.
6:27 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 74 Goamko Drive, fire alarm.
9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Tanner Road, service call.
2:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
2:07 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 17 Colonial Drive, pellet stove fire issue, no medical transport.
5:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Marlboro St., odor investigation.
7:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1090 Route 119, fire alarm.