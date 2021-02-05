Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Feb. 4, including the following:
5:58 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Charlestown Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:12 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 580 Mountain Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:13 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 804 N.H. Route 12, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
9:35 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 276 N.H. Route 10, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:37 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Conant Way, fire alarm.
11:51 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
1:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 222 Valley Road, service call.
2:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 850 Marlboro Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
4:30 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, tree/wires/transformer call.