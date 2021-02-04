Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Feb. 3, including the following:
8:54 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1210 U.S. Route 202, fire alarm.
1:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Willow St., service call.
3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Park Ave., vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
4:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 136 Summer St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 10 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Silent Way, vehicle crash, no medical transports.