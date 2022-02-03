Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Wednesday, Feb. 2, including:

2:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.

7:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 640 Marlboro Road, LP gas.

9:32 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1474 Route 9, vehicle fire. No reported injuries.

10:00 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.

1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

4:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash caused by a medical emergency. One person transported to hospital. No additional information immediately available.

5:05 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 640 Route 10, fire alarm.

5:48 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Pinnacle Lane, vehicle crash. One person transported to hospital. No additional information immediately available.

6:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

9:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 445 Park Ave., fire alarm.

