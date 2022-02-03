Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Wednesday, Feb. 2, including:2:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.7:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 640 Marlboro Road, LP gas. 9:32 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1474 Route 9, vehicle fire. No reported injuries.10:00 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports. 4:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash caused by a medical emergency. One person transported to hospital. No additional information immediately available.5:05 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 640 Route 10, fire alarm.5:48 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Pinnacle Lane, vehicle crash. One person transported to hospital. No additional information immediately available.6:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.9:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 445 Park Ave., fire alarm. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Alarm Keene Fire Department Vehicle Social Services Crash Road Transport Hospital No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Cobblestone bartender honored as 'Granite Stater of the Month' for fundraiserOwner asks for OK to tear down Keene building after fireJaffrey man dies after apparent medical issue while drivingNo penalties yet for non-masking, with Keene set to weigh mandate extensionFixed COVID-19 testing site to open Monday in KeeneSentinel Player of the Week Nominees: Jan. 22-28Cheshire County under winter storm watch SaturdayA winning way with words: Local student in the running for $30K scholarshipDouglas P. O'NealSeth Clark Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.