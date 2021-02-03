Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Feb. 2, including the following:
12:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Daniels Hill Road, service call.
1:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Wheelock St., furnace problem, no further damage or injuries.
8:11 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:28 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Whitcomb Drive, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:08 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:57 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 437 Plain Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Wyman Road, report of smoke in building, source identified as light ballast.
1:32 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 32 Foley Road, fire alarm.
3:35 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Concord St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:48 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Monomonac Terrace, carbon monoxide call.
6:43 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 51 Peterborough St., service call.
6:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 257 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
8:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 549 Wilton Road, two-vehicle collision due to inclement weather, one medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries. No further information available.
8:19 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 2 School St., carbon monoxide call.
10:13 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.