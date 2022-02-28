Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, including the following:

Friday

8:03 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 53 Stow Drive, fire alarm.

9:27 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

11:11 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

12:47 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

2:27 p.m. Swanzey Fire Department to 60 Troy Hill Road, fire confined to a chimney, no reported injuries.

3:22 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 22 Anthony Circle, carbon monoxide alarm.

3:27 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 67 Squantum Road, fire contained to a chimney, no reported injuries.

6:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 305 Main St., fire alarm.

7:42 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Lower Troy Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

8:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.

Saturday

3:12 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Sugar Maple Lane, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

4:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Stonehouse Lane, LP gas call.

6:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

8:47 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, fire alarm.

10:40 a.m. Winchester Fire Department to 6 Parker St., mutual aid.

11:06 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick, Mass., mutual aid.

11:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.

1:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 33 Ashlee Drive, reported structure fire that turned out to be a fire contained to a chimney. No reported injuries.

1:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 361 Court St., fire alarm.

2:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 462 Old New Ipswich Road, report of a snowmobile that fell through ice, first responders found operator uninjured.

3:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 434 Winchester St., two-car crash. One patient transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

8:42 pm., Roxbury Fire Department to 215 Branch St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.

Sunday

6:41 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1115 West Swanzey Road, carbon monoxide alarm.

5:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 177 Park Ave., odor investigation.