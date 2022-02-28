Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 28, 2022 Feb 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, including the following:Friday8:03 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 53 Stow Drive, fire alarm. 9:27 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transports.11:11 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.12:47 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.2:27 p.m. Swanzey Fire Department to 60 Troy Hill Road, fire confined to a chimney, no reported injuries.3:22 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 22 Anthony Circle, carbon monoxide alarm.3:27 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 67 Squantum Road, fire contained to a chimney, no reported injuries.6:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 305 Main St., fire alarm.7:42 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Lower Troy Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.8:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.Saturday3:12 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Sugar Maple Lane, vehicle crash, no medical transports. 4:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Stonehouse Lane, LP gas call.6:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.8:47 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, fire alarm.10:40 a.m. Winchester Fire Department to 6 Parker St., mutual aid.11:06 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick, Mass., mutual aid.11:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.1:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 33 Ashlee Drive, reported structure fire that turned out to be a fire contained to a chimney. No reported injuries.1:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 361 Court St., fire alarm.2:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 462 Old New Ipswich Road, report of a snowmobile that fell through ice, first responders found operator uninjured.3:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 434 Winchester St., two-car crash. One patient transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.8:42 pm., Roxbury Fire Department to 215 Branch St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.Sunday6:41 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1115 West Swanzey Road, carbon monoxide alarm.5:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 177 Park Ave., odor investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get the headlines delivered to your inbox every weekday * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinchester officer surrenders police certification, leaves departmentMarlborough man on the cusp of homecoming after severe case of COVID-19Jaffrey man held without bail on attempted murder, kidnapping chargesDespite finding probable cause, AG not charging former Winchester officerFitzwilliam first responders thankful for fire plan after blaze destroys their homeWinchester police lieutenant's employment remains in questionAG: Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in police encounter in WalpoleMonadnock girls basketball earns Division III state championship with upset win over ConantPost-mandate, Keene merchants' masks rules run the gamutNH health department lifts indoor mask recommendation Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.