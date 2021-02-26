Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Feb. 25, including the following:
8:39 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 173 Goldmine Road, gas investigation.
8:53 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Pine Court, assist other agency.
9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Park Ave., fire alarm.
10:06 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.
11:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., service call.
12:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 West St., fire alarm.
1:50 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 55 North St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
4:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 23 Manor Way, fire alarm.
9:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.