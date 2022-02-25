Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Feb. 24, including the following:3:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.9:28 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 849 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm. 9:59 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 60 Dean Farm Road, carbon monoxide alarm.10:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call. 10:39 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Evergreen Lane, odor investigation.10:44 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 108 Cold Pond Road, service call.12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 160 Emerald St., fire alarm.6:48 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get the headlines delivered to your inbox every weekday * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAG: Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in police encounter in WalpoleWinchester officer surrenders police certification, leaves departmentMarlborough man on the cusp of homecoming after severe case of COVID-19First-alarm fire damages Keene home early Saturday'You have to move on': Thus, a more modest Wright estate in Keene is going on the marketJaffrey man held without bail on attempted murder, kidnapping chargesCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking votePost-mandate, Keene merchants' masks rules run the gamutLocal discovery of rare Ouija board variation opens portal to the pastKilkenny Pub in Keene reopens after brief code-related closure Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.