Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Feb. 24, including the following:

3:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.

9:28 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 849 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.

9:59 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 60 Dean Farm Road, carbon monoxide alarm.

10:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.

10:39 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Evergreen Lane, odor investigation.

10:44 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 108 Cold Pond Road, service call.

12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 160 Emerald St., fire alarm.

6:48 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.

