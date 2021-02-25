Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Feb. 24, including the following:
7:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Maple Avenue, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
10:09 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 39 Goodell Ave., carbon monoxide call.
10:33 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Conant Way, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:32 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, service call.
1:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Federal Street, service call.
3:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:32 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 4 Prospect St., unfounded report of a structure fire.
4:52 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 School St., fire alarm.
7:06 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 369 E. Lake Road, fire contained to a chimney.
7:33 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 15 South St., fire alarm.